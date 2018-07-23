15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews

By Sport GBFM
July 23, 2018

Time posted: 2:36 pm

 

This year’s Loughrea Triathlon Festival (LTF) will take place on Sunday 5 August. Once again Predator Triathlon Club will host a key leg of the BMW Triathlon National Series, where racers battle it our for ranking points.

The junior racing will begin in the morning, with the senior sprint racing penciled in for the afternoon.

Predator Triathlon Club member and Kiltullagh native, Ben Ryan, is the reigning Category 2 Irish Triathlon Champion and last July he competed in the European qualifiers for October’s Youth Olympics.

That qualifier will be held in Banyoles in Spain and a top 12 finish there will see him become the first Irish triathelete ever to reach the Youth Olympics, which will be held in Argentina in October.

At just 17 years old, Ben has been the Irish Under 19 Duathlon champion for the last two years and has also represent Ireland at the World Mountain running championships in Italy.

Here he speaks about his training regime, his introduction to the sport with Predator Triathlon Club and his hopes of a first senior win in this year’s Loughrea Triathlon Festival.

He Spoke To Declan Rooney, this interview took place before the Youth Olympic Qualifiers…

 

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival takes place on Sunday August 5thand anyone interested in registering can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website, www.triathlonireland.ie

For more information visit www.loughreatraithlon.ieor search for Loughrea Triathlon or Predator Triathlon Club on Facebook.

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Galway Athletics Report
Galway Bay Swim sees 150 swimmers cross the bay for Cancer Care West
July 23, 2018
Henry De Bromhead bids for further Galway Plate success
July 23, 2018
Galway Bay Swim sees 150 swimmers cross the bay for Cancer Care West
July 23, 2018
Galway Athletics Report

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 23, 2018
Galway sees increase in new company start-ups
July 23, 2018
Galway native Gerard Craughwell pulls out of presidential campaign due to cost factor

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline