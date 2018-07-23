Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews

This year’s Loughrea Triathlon Festival (LTF) will take place on Sunday 5 August. Once again Predator Triathlon Club will host a key leg of the BMW Triathlon National Series, where racers battle it our for ranking points.

The junior racing will begin in the morning, with the senior sprint racing penciled in for the afternoon.

Predator Triathlon Club member and Kiltullagh native, Ben Ryan, is the reigning Category 2 Irish Triathlon Champion and last July he competed in the European qualifiers for October’s Youth Olympics.

That qualifier will be held in Banyoles in Spain and a top 12 finish there will see him become the first Irish triathelete ever to reach the Youth Olympics, which will be held in Argentina in October.

At just 17 years old, Ben has been the Irish Under 19 Duathlon champion for the last two years and has also represent Ireland at the World Mountain running championships in Italy.

Here he speaks about his training regime, his introduction to the sport with Predator Triathlon Club and his hopes of a first senior win in this year’s Loughrea Triathlon Festival.

He Spoke To Declan Rooney, this interview took place before the Youth Olympic Qualifiers…

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival takes place on Sunday August 5thand anyone interested in registering can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website, www.triathlonireland.ie

For more information visit www.loughreatraithlon.ieor search for Loughrea Triathlon or Predator Triathlon Club on Facebook.