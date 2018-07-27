Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tony Daley

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival is an annual race hosted by East Galway’s Predator Triathlon Club and this year it takes place on Sunday the 5thof August .

Tony was one of the founding members of Predator Triathlon Club and as well as racing at a very high level, he is also Junior Training Director in the club.

Tony speaks of preparing for the Loughrea Triathlon Festival – his favourite day of the year – his own training regime and guiding the next generation of racers through the club.

This year’s festival includes a series of races across all age groups. The adult sprint race forms part of the BMW National Series, the Try-a-Tri for beginner racers and the Barilla Youth Triathlon Festival Loughrea.

Anyone wishing to register can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website at www. Triathlon ireland .com

But time is running out. The youth race is now sold out; the Tri-a-tri still has a few places remaining, while the BMW National Series race is quickly selling out and will close on Wednesday August 1st.