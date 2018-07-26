Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tomás Mangan

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival is an annual race hosted by East Galway’s Predator Triathlon Club and this year it takes place on Sunday the 5thof August .

This year’s festival includes a series of races across all age groups. The adult sprint race forms part of the BMW National Series, the adult Try-a-Tri for beginner racers and the Barilla Youth Triathlon Festival Loughrea.

Tomás is a member of Predator Triathlon Club, and will be familiar to many racers around the country for his involvement in several other events.

Tomás speaks of the months of preparation that go into the Loughrea Triathlon Festival, the schedule for the day and putting the final touches on the race venue.

Anyone wishing to register can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website – www. Triathlon ireland .ie