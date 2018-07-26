15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tomás Mangan

By Sport GBFM
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 11:01 am

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival is an annual race hosted by East Galway’s Predator Triathlon Club and this year it takes place on Sunday the 5thof August .

This year’s festival includes a series of races across all age groups. The adult sprint race forms part of the BMW National Series, the adult Try-a-Tri for beginner racers and the Barilla Youth Triathlon Festival Loughrea.

Tomás is a member of Predator Triathlon Club, and will be familiar to many racers around the country for his involvement in several other events.

Tomás speaks of the months of preparation that go into the Loughrea Triathlon Festival, the schedule for the day and putting the final touches on the race venue.

 

Anyone wishing to register can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website – www. Triathlon ireland .ie

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
39 thousand Galway households reliant on State intervention for broadband
July 26, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
July 26, 2018
10 cents from every bottle of Supermac’s GAA water and 1 cent of every litre of fuel purchased at The Galway Plaza to go towards the training funds of the Galway GAA teams
July 25, 2018
Recovery Begins For Paul Conroy Following Serious Leg Injury

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 26, 2018
39 thousand Galway households reliant on State intervention for broadband
July 26, 2018
Number of allegations against Galway Gardai falls significantly

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline