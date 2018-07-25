Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Orla McCluskey

The Loughrea Triathlon Festival is an annual race hosted by East Galway’s Predator Triathlon Club and this year it takes place on Sunday the 5thof August .

This year’s festival includes a series of races across all age groups. The adult sprint race forms part of the BMW National Series, the adult Try-a-Tri for beginner racers and the Barilla Youth Triathlon Festival Loughrea.

Anyone wishing to register can do so via the Triathlon Ireland website at www. Triathlon ireland .com

Orla McCluskey joined Predator TC around the turn of the decade as a total greenhorn and has worked her way through the grades and distances to become one of the club’s most active members.

She speaks of her introduction to triathlon, her efforts to conquer her swim and bike anxieties and mixing training with a busy personal and professional life.

For more information visit www.loughreatraithlon.ieor search for Loughrea Triathlon or Predator Triathlon Club on Facebook.