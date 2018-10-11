Councils to close roads and distribute sandbags as Storm Callum approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s local authorities are preparing to close roads and distribute sandbags as Storm Callum approaches the west coast.

As a precaution, a number of roads which are susceptible to flooding are to be closed in the city from 8 this evening.

Lough Atalia Road will be closed from the junction with College Road as far as the Docks.

Eyre Square will be closed from the Meyrick Hotel with closures at Dock Road, Queen Street and Victoria Place.

The inbound slip-lane on the Dublin Road at the G Hotel will also be closed to traffic.

Salthill will be closed from the entrance to Mutton Island as far as Threadneedle Road.

Sandbags will be made available at Spanish Arch and the Fire Station in the city and at the Aquarium in Salthill from now until 4pm.

In the county, 250 sandbags are to be distributed from the Sqaure in Kinvara, while 5,000 sandbags will be made available in the council depot in Tonroe, Clarinbridge.

Carmel Kilcoyne is Senior Engineer with Galway City Council – she’s advising the public to be in their homes by 10pm.