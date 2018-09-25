15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Councillors vote for greenway strategy for whole county

By GBFM News
September 25, 2018

Time posted: 8:53 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county councillors voted last evening to look for money from a national fund in order to study a Greenway strategy for the whole of the county.

Following a contentious debate, councillors voted narrowly in favour of a countywide approach to the development of Greenways, rather than a total focus on a new Greenway along the railway line northwards from Athenry to Milltown.

After a number of proposals had been discussed, a proposal to look for money to study the feasibility of a Greenway from Athenry northwards to Milltown was carried by 30 votes to 6.

This proposal came from Councillors Donagh Killilea and Shaun Cunniffe.

However, a proposal from Councillor Jimmy McClearn superseded that vote.

Councillor McClearn’s proposal- which was supported by Councillor Michael Connolly – requested that the study being suggested should be concentrated on the county as a whole.

A number of towns and villages throughout the county were named in this proposal.

After a lengthy debate councillors voted in favour of this motion by 18 votes to 17 with one abstention.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear more….

