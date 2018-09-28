15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Councillor argues central government should fill funding gap following local property tax decision

By GBFM News
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 11:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Central Government should fill the gap in funding which will arise following a decision not to raise the county property tax.

That’s according to Connemara area Councillor Seosamh Ó Cualáin.

At a meeting this week, Galway County Councillors decided to maintain the local property tax at the same level for the coming year by 30 votes to 6.

Councillor Ó Cualáin says the county is the second worst nationwide for funding per head of population.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

