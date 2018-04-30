Council urged to set up holding facility for stray horses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the County Joint Policing Committee have passed a motion calling on the County Council to set up a temporary holding facility for stray horses.

Loose horses have been causing traffic chaos in recent months – especially in the Gort area and along the N84 Headford Road.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says there’s a plot of council owned land at the Station Road in Gort which could be used to hold the animals until they’re collected by the Longford based rescue, HungryHorse Outside.

The proposal to use the lands will now be brought to the County Council for consideration.