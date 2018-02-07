15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council urged to immediately fix damaged paths across the city

February 7, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is being urged to immediately address the condition of footpaths across the city before someone is seriously injured.

City Councillor Ollie Crowe says an older woman was hospitalised last week after falling on a damaged path in the Eyre Street area.

He says he’s contacted senior executives in the local authority- but action has yet to be taken on a number of dangerous pavements.

The City Council says assessments have been carried out, and it’s liasing with Irish Water, as the utility has joint responsibility on the matter in certain areas.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Councillor Crowe said repair works need to be carried out as soon as possible.

