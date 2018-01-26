Council urged to address road safety issues in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to take immediate action to address road safety issues in Claregalway village.

Local councillor Jim Cuddy says works recently began to deal with a limited section of road in the village that is sinking.

However, he says no action is being taken to address flooding outside the shopping centre or the condition of the road surface.

The Independent councillor also argues that the opening of the new M17 motorway has not reduced traffic flow as was predicted.