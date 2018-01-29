15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves

Night Moves

Council unable to vote on motion to revoke planning permission for Ballinasloe Waste facility

By GBFM News
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 4:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway County Council cannot revoke planning permission for a proposed waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the local authority at county buildings, Prospect Hill today.

Last year, Seán Curran of Barna Waste was granted permission for the development.

Since permission was granted locals gathered a petition and began a campaign against the facility, citing concerns about public health and road safety.

The campaign culminated in a major public meeting in Ballinasloe earlier this month.

Ballinasloe area Councillor Aidan Donohue tabled a motion at today’s council meeting requesting the chief executive of the council to revoke permission for the waste facility under Section 4 of the City & Council Management Act 1955.

The motion needed the mandate of 30 Councillors.

However, the County Secretary said the motion proposed under legislation referenced by Cllr. Donohue could not be used to revoke the planning permission.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
More roads closed in county due to flooding
Barna GAA Hosts Health And Wellbeing Seminar On Thursday Evening
January 29, 2018
Employment levels in Galway gaeltacht remain static despite high level of job creation
January 29, 2018
12 years for Galway man who raped two of his nephews
January 29, 2018
Could YOU live without Plastic For a Week? High Profile Galwegians rise to the Challenge!

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 29, 2018
Michael Glaveys – One Game From History
January 29, 2018
Barna GAA Hosts Health And Wellbeing Seminar On Thursday Evening
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK