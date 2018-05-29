Council to make changes to traffic management in Tuam town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of changes is in the pipeline for traffic management in Tuam town.

Local wardens have identified a number of minor issues which could be rectified to make the town a friendlier place for road users, shoppers and local businesses.

Possible changes include moving a taxi rank from Bishop Street to a different location and a reduction in the double-yellow zone at Vicar Street to free up more parking space.

Once the changes have been agreed by the council executive and councillors, the proposed changes will be put on public display for submissions and observations.