15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Council signs off on new Tuam town plan

By GBFM News
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 4:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has signed off on Tuam’s new local area plan.

The document sets out the development strategy and guidelines for the town from this year until 2024.

The local authority received 36 submissions on the draft plan which outlined concerns over issues such as the proposed reduction of the town boundary and a lack of recreational facilities.

Following lengthy discussion at county hall this afternoon, and after a number of adjustments to the plan based on the public submissions, the plan has been adopted.

The proposal to reduce the town boundary has been rejected, and the boundary will now be adjusted to ensure any active sites within the original town limits will not be affected.

Steps have also been taken to ensure major employers in the town have room for expansion during the lifetime of the plan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ten million euro investment in city water mains
Ticket Details Announced For Mayo v Galway
April 23, 2018
Oral hearing on Docks development to take place next month
April 23, 2018
Ten million euro investment in city water mains
April 23, 2018
Ballinasloe event for parents on transition to secondary school

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 23, 2018
Hula Hoops announces three-year extension of Basketball Ireland deal with launch of outdoor National 3×3 tournament
April 23, 2018
Ticket Details Announced For Mayo v Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK