Council signs off on new Tuam town plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has signed off on Tuam’s new local area plan.

The document sets out the development strategy and guidelines for the town from this year until 2024.

The local authority received 36 submissions on the draft plan which outlined concerns over issues such as the proposed reduction of the town boundary and a lack of recreational facilities.

Following lengthy discussion at county hall this afternoon, and after a number of adjustments to the plan based on the public submissions, the plan has been adopted.

The proposal to reduce the town boundary has been rejected, and the boundary will now be adjusted to ensure any active sites within the original town limits will not be affected.

Steps have also been taken to ensure major employers in the town have room for expansion during the lifetime of the plan.