15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Council says bringing county roads up to standard would cost hundreds of millions of euro

By GBFM News
April 17, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council says bringing the entire county road network up to standard would cost hundreds of millions of euro.

In the Ballinasloe district alone, the repair works needed after Storm Eleanor would cost in the region of six million euro.

The government has promised to compensate local authorities across Ireland for storm damage repair costs – but an announcement on funding has yet to be made.

The County Council has admitted the claims for damage to cars are up as a result of the condition of roads across Galway.

Ballinasloe area councillor Dermot Connolly says the local authority needs to put pressure on central government for considerably increased funding.

He adds a significant number of Galway’s roads are in a disgraceful condition – and are only getting worse.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Times and venues confirmed for Sunday’s Lidl NFL semi-finals, as LGFA reveals revamped website
April 17, 2018
Proposal to move Tuam superloo to popular walking spot
April 17, 2018
Public meeting tomorrow on Spiddal sewerage scheme
April 17, 2018
Dunmore community in shock at death of local man in workplace accident

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 17, 2018
Times and venues confirmed for Sunday’s Lidl NFL semi-finals, as LGFA reveals revamped website
April 17, 2018
On The Verge Week Three – Tom Sheridans
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK