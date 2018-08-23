Council rules out plan for Woodquay bakery to become apartments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to redevelop the site of a dilapidated house in the city have been shot down.

Patrick Cunningham C/O of SCA Consultants Limited has been refused planning permission to demolish the run-down end-of-terrace house and replace it with apartments.

The development at 47 St. Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay would have included the demolition of the old dilapidated house with adjoining derelict bakery.

The applicant had hoped to replace the old buildings with a new residential development of apartments and an artist’s studio.

However, the city council has turned down the proposal stating that it would be unacceptable due to its overall design, including the scale, mass, height and low quality visual appearance of the proposed apartment building.

