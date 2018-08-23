15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Council rules out plan for Woodquay bakery to become apartments

By GBFM News
August 23, 2018

Time posted: 10:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to redevelop the site of a dilapidated house in the city have been shot down.

Patrick Cunningham C/O of SCA Consultants Limited has been refused planning permission to demolish the run-down end-of-terrace house and replace it with apartments.

 

The development at 47 St. Brendan’s Avenue, Woodquay would have included the demolition of the old dilapidated house with adjoining derelict bakery.

The applicant had hoped to replace the old buildings with a new residential development of apartments and an artist’s studio.

However, the city council has turned down the proposal stating that it would be unacceptable due to its overall design, including the scale, mass, height and low quality visual appearance of the proposed apartment building.

More at 11

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
Galway Magpies Face Belfast Redbacks This Saturday In AFL Ireland Grand Final
August 23, 2018
Inspection at UHG finds factors contributing to continued outbreak of superbug
August 23, 2018
Strong turnout at Tuam meeting to gather support for Quiet Man greenway
August 23, 2018
HSE defends long ambulance travel time for Carraroe emergency call-out

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 23, 2018
Connacht starting team named for Bristol Bears friendly
August 23, 2018
TP Brennan Connacht Cup Preliminary Round Draw
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK