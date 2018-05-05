15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Council reveals details of major social housing development planned for Oughterard

By GBFM News
May 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The composition of a large social housing development planned at the western edge of Oughterard village has been revealed by Galway County Council.

Details of the three phased development – mostly comprising social housing – were given at a meeting of the Conamara Area Municipal Authority in Oughterard.

The location for this proposed major housing development is at the Seanaphéistín road just south of Oughterard village – where a total of 157 new homes are envisaged.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Loose deer causing traffic hazard in Portumna and Connemara
Minister says Galway parents will decide patronage of new secondary school
May 5, 2018
Minister says Galway parents will decide patronage of new secondary school
May 5, 2018
Loose deer causing traffic hazard in Portumna and Connemara
May 5, 2018
Man due back in court next week over assault on Garda in Oranmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 4, 2018
MacDara Wins League and Cup Double
May 4, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK