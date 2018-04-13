Council to reinstate grass cutting at Ballinasloe estates following councillors donation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to issue letters to residents of 11 Ballinasloe housing estates informing them that their green areas will maintained this year.

It’s after the service was pulled earlier this year due to a lack of funding.

Letters had been sent to residents of the estates, causing a major backlash from district councillors.

As a result the council agreed to tender for the service, and has been offered two prices – 9,500 euro from one contractor and 30,000 from another.

Councillors Tim Broderick, Dermot Connolly, Michael Connolly, Aidan Donohue, Michael Finnerty and Donal Burke have now agreed to pay 1,600 euro each towards the provision of the grass cutting service from their Notice of Motion funds.

This will cover the €9500 contract on a trial basis for this year – and the situation will be reviewed next year.