15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Council to reinstate grass cutting at Ballinasloe estates following councillors donation

By GBFM News
April 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to issue letters to residents of 11 Ballinasloe housing estates informing them that their green areas will maintained this year.

It’s after the service was pulled earlier this year due to a lack of funding.

 

Letters had been sent to residents of the estates, causing a major backlash from district councillors.

As a result the council agreed to tender for the service, and has been offered two prices – 9,500 euro from one contractor and 30,000 from another.

Councillors Tim Broderick, Dermot Connolly, Michael Connolly, Aidan Donohue, Michael Finnerty and Donal Burke have now agreed to pay 1,600 euro each towards the provision of the grass cutting service from their Notice of Motion funds.

This will cover the €9500 contract on a trial basis for this year – and the situation will be reviewed next year.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
330 thousand euro for development of Inis Oirr pier
April 13, 2018
330 thousand euro for development of Inis Oirr pier
April 13, 2018
Go ahead for significant Moycullen housing development and primary care centre
April 13, 2018
330 thousand euro for development of Inis Oirr pier

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 13, 2018
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES PREVIEW ROUND 2 – Donal Crowley Memorial Road Race
April 13, 2018
GUI announces next three Irish Amateur Open venues
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK