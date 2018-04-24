15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Council motion of no confidence in Taoiseach ruled out of order

By GBFM News
April 24, 2018

Time posted: 1:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has ruled out of order a council motion of no confidence in An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The motion was tabled by Athenry Oranmore councillor James Charity after it was revealed that during his tenure as Transport Minister, Leo Varadkar took the Western Rail Corridor and Galway Airport off the list for a major European funding programme.

 

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news during his visit to the city last week, Leo Varadkar said the motion of no-confidence was ‘just politics.’

The motion, which was due to be tabled last evening, received harsh criticism from Loughrea area Cllr Michael Fahy, who says in his four decades on the council – no-one has ever expressed a lack of confidence in the Taoiseach of the day.

In a passionate speech at County Hall, he said the council shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds it – and should have respect for those who fund the local authority.

Cllr Fahy received a round of applause for his contribution.

However, the full council never got the opportunity to consider the motion.

The council’s standing order which prevents a motion rejected at district level being brought to plenary council was invoked.

Despite the fact that Cllr Charity’s motion was agreed at district level – the motion was ruled out of order.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
