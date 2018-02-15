15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Council issues warning to Loughrea business over suspected ‘unauthorised development’

By GBFM News
February 15, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has issued a warning letter to a well-known Loughrea business over suspected unauthorised development on the outskirts of the town.

The letter has been issued to Michael McInerney of McInerney’s Supervalu at the Loughrea Shopping Centre on the Athenry road.

The Council claims that work on Unit 2 of the Shopping Centre, located between the Supervalu and ALDI stores, may contravene planning permission set out for the site.

It states that construction of a stairwell and an unauthorised first floor level, would violate the site’s planning permission.

Should the County Council confirm such a breach, McInerney’s Supervalu could incur steep financial penalties.

McInerney’s has 4 weeks to make a submission to the local authority on the matter.

Concern has been rasied among the local business community that further development of the Loughrea Shopping Centre site could draw customers away from the town centre.

Local businessman Ger Dervan claims works currently underway at the unit in question may be in breach of planning permission.

