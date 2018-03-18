15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council defers update of Moycullen Local Area Plan

By GBFM News
March 18, 2018

Time posted: 1:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has agreed to defer an update of the Moycullen local area plan, so the revised plan can be incorporated into the new County Development Plan which is currently being finalised.

The Maigh Cuilinn Local Area Plan (LAP) is the main public statement of planning policies and objectives for the town.

It is used in the assessment of all development proposals for the area.

The plan was adopted by Galway County Council on the 25th March 2013 and is valid until 21st of April next year.

It’ll be reviewed early next year and will form part of the new development plan for the county.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
