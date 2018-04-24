Council defends lack of consultation over purchase of sites for housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has defended its lack of consultation with councillors over the purchase of sites for social housing.

Athenry Oranmore area councillor Martina Kinane says she’s been quizzed by Oranmore residents over the rumoured purchase of a high profile site in the town for the purpose of building social housing.

She says the rumour mill is in full swing in Oranmore – and as an elected representative, people expect her to provide answers.

However, the council executive says it can’t consult with councillors when its buying sites or homes due to commercial sensitivities.