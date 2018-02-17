15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music - Sunday

Overnight Music - Sunday

Council calls for more detail on proposed Connemara Marine Park

By GBFM News
February 17, 2018

Time posted: 5:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has sought further information regarding developments proposed by Údarás na Gaeltachta at a Marine Industry Park planned for Cill Chiaráin in Connemara.

The developments were objected to by the chair of the organisation known as Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages.

 

This planning application involves the first stage of a key Údarás na Gaeltachta initiative in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

The Údarás has pinpointed the development of a Marine Park – known as Páirc na Mara – as a flagship effort to bring together many aspects of seashore, aquaculture and inshore industries on one site near the village of Cill Chiaráin.

The planning application now with Galway County Council included an office, a holding tank and some other site work.

An objection to the development by Mr Billy Smyth chairman of the organisation, Galway Bay Again’st Salmon Cages caused anger in west Connemara and there were calls on him to withdraw his submission.

Galway County Council has now asked Údarás na Gaeltachta for more information including a site layout map and the height of the holding tank with a emphasis on any dangers of flooding.

The Údarás has up to 6 months to supply the information asked for.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
€70K for anti-dumping projects across Galway
February 17, 2018
€70K for anti-dumping projects across Galway
February 17, 2018
Connemara based dog charity facing difficulties after canine ambulance damaged in road crash
February 17, 2018
Motorists advised to take extreme care between Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Portumna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 17, 2018
Ryan Connolly Named Galway United Club Captain
February 17, 2018
Galway United 2018 Backroom Team announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK