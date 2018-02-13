Council in bid to safeguard future of Shantalla family centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has unanimously passed a motion which aims to safeguard the future of the Time4Us family centre in Shantalla.

The decision by directors earlier this year to close the centre in March has sparked outcry amongst the forty families who use the service and has led to a campaign to ensure it remains open.

Time4Us is staffed by social care workers, who offer support to parents and children, while providing a safe space for access.

The campaign to keep the service open includes families, members of the legal profession, psychologists and Galway West TDs.

Submissions have been made to Childrens’ Minister Katherine Zappone on the matter, and it’s also been raised in the Dáil by Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Deputy Connolly said there’s no alternatives for families if the service is closed.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Galway East TD Sean Canney seen by Galway Bay fm news, the Children’s Minister says she’s calling a meeting to discuss the future of the Time4Us facility.

Minister Katherine Zappone says the meeting, for which a date has not yet been set, will involve the Time4Us board members and Tusla.