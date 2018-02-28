Council approves 10 million euro loan for social housing maintenance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors have unanimously approved plans to seek a 10 million euro loan to carry out extensive improvement works at social houses across Galway.

The local authority’s 2,400 housing units are currently maintained on a ‘response’ basis, when problems are reported by tenants.

The council intends to seek a ten million euro loan over a five year period to bring the housing stock up to standard.

The first step in the process will be a stock survey to determine the extent of works required, and the general condition of council homes across the county.