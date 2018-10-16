Corrandulla Hosts National Junior Kickboxing Championships

The 2018 IKF Irish National Junior Kickboxing Championships were held in the Corrandulla Community centre in Corrandulla, Co Galway at the weekend and almost 200 kickboxing mad kids along with their parents and coaches, came from as far afield as Belfast, Wexford town, Tralee, Cavan, Dublin, Meath, Waterford, Dungarvan, Carlow, Clare, Athlone, Tipperary town, Fethard, Mayo, Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Galway and more.

The sleepy Corrandulla village didn’t know what hit it and the local Corrandulla Stores and chip shop were flat out throughout the day.

Even Peggy’s bar got a spin off from the event as they were exceptionally busy with breakfasts etc after the kids weighed in and registered.

The Championships were hosted this year by the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing club and they were a resounding success.

23 junior members of the Black Dragon club took a total of seven first places and several more took Silver or bronze medals.

They are pictured from left to right with Saturday’s junior class.

