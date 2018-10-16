15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Corrandulla Hosts National Junior Kickboxing Championships

By Sport GBFM
October 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:48 pm

The 2018 IKF Irish National Junior Kickboxing Championships were held in the Corrandulla Community centre in Corrandulla, Co Galway at the weekend and almost 200 kickboxing mad kids along with their parents and coaches, came from as far afield as Belfast, Wexford town, Tralee, Cavan, Dublin, Meath, Waterford, Dungarvan, Carlow, Clare, Athlone, Tipperary town, Fethard, Mayo, Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, Galway and more.
The sleepy Corrandulla village didn’t know what hit it and the local Corrandulla Stores and chip shop were flat out throughout the day.
Even Peggy’s bar got a spin off from the event as they were exceptionally busy with breakfasts etc after the kids weighed in and registered.
The Championships were hosted this year by the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing club and they were a resounding success.
23 junior members of the Black Dragon club took a total of seven first places and several more took Silver or bronze medals.
They are pictured from left to right with Saturday’s junior class.

 

Back row: Sean Ryan (The Neale, silver in boys Cadet -60kg, Nicholas Lynch, Aaron Flatley, Emith Daril, Emer Conway, Mikey Ward, Faith Foley, Pete Foley (Coach), Patrick Ward, Jethro O’Jediran, Darren Van Strien, Mark Geoghegan, Jake Burke, Cillian Coleman, Darren Woods (Corofin – Winner boys under 14’s division two).
Middle row: Willow Keaney, Agnes Conway, Noreen Ward, Clara Wholihan, Chloe Mc Comiskey, Kelly Hession (Annaghdown – winner cadet girls -60kg), Evan Concannon, Joey Keaney, Oisin Foyle, Jack Cahill  and Pat Ward.
Front row: Patrick Ward (Ballybane – bronze medal boys under 12 division one), John Mc Donagh (Bohermore – Bronze medal boys under 12 division two, Naoise Flatley (Kinvara – Silver medal girls under 12 division one), Belle Foley (Annaghdown – winner girls under 6 division one and division two), Sofia Huish (Knocknacarra – winner girls under 12 division one), Dylan Ward (Ballybane – winner boys under 12 division one), Finn Foley (Annaghdown – Bronze medal boys under 10 division two), Tiffany Van Strien (Galway City – Bronze medal girls under 6 division two, Ellen Ward (Galway City – Bronze medal girls under 12 division one), Sophie Cooke (Galway City – Bronze medal girls under 10 division two. Missing from the pic is Alex Fitzpatrick (Tuam – winner cadet boys -71kg, Molly Fitzpatrick (Tuam – Bronze medal – girls under 12 division one) and  Corey O Malley (Ballybrit – winner cadet boys -60kg.

