Corofin’s Liam Silke is AIB Club Footballer Of The Year

The GAA have confirmed that Corofin’s Liam Silke is the inaugural winner of the AIB GAA Club Footballer of the year award.

The announcement was made last night at the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards banquet at Croke Park which honoured a team selected from outstanding club championship player performances in both codes.

Silke was selected at corner back on the football team and claimed the Footballer of the Year award in recognition of his massive contribution to the Galway champions in their march to AIB GAA club championship glory.

Cuala’s Seán Moran had been picked at centre back on the hurling team and was honoured with the overall Hurling award in recognition of his immense leadership role in Cuala’s impressive defence of the AIB GAA All-Ireland club title.

The awards, which were voted on by a selection of GAA media, were presented by Uachtarán CLG John Horan, and Head of Retail Banking in AIB Denis O’Callaghan.