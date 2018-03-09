Corofin’s Gary Sice Looks Forward To The AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final

By Shane Stapleton

Gary Sice says the parish of Corofin is getting wired up as they prepare for the AIB All-Ireland club final on Paddy’s Day.

The 1998 and 2015 club champions will face Nemo Rangers of Cork on March 17 at Croke Park, a clash of heavyweights at this level.

The Galway five-in-a-row winners have had an arduous journey this year, twice needing extra time as they worked their way through Connacht, before playing almost the entirety of their semi-final victory over Moorefield with 14 men.

As with the rest of the country, their preparations for the AIB All-Ireland club final have been hampered by the recent cold snap, but Sice downplays its significance. Now that the fields have thawed out, it’s business as usual.

“Yeah it’s been okay, we’ve been lucky, we only had a day or two of snow down there,” he smiles. “Things seem to be drying up.

“Everything is going to plan so far. Things are building up now a little bit. I’m teaching in the school now so things are getting wired up, so that’s good. It’s a pure football area so everyone is buying into it, which is great.”

Martin Farragher was sent off in the opening moments of the semi-final win and his appeal was delayed because of the weather — with no decision made at the time of this interview. Farragher didn’t seem to make much contact with the Moorefield defender but had to walk to the line anyway.

Many teams would have folded, but experience shone through for Corofin. In fact, it’s been a theme as another former champion, Na Piarsaigh, made it through their final-four hurling clash with Slaughtneil despite two red cards.

“It was a tough game,” says Sice. “They were very organised, they were hungry, they hadn’t been there in a long time, but I think they might have underestimated how hungry we were.

“We like the hard work, and the pitch was heavy in Tullamore and it didn’t help the game of football, and people said it was dour, but it couldn’t have been any other way with 14 on 15. We were just happy with the result and that’s what you want from a semi-final.

“There was no panic, no panic at all. We didn’t really change our game plan or change our shape, we just went to work. That was the long and short of it, everyone put their shoulder to the wheel. Fitzy (full-back Kieran Fitzgerald) in particular started organising things and we drove on.”

And so they are back to March 17, looking to regain a title they won three years ago. For the Galway side, whose last game at Croker was that final win over Slaughtneil in 2015, nerves shoulder certainly not be an issue. Been there, done that, they’ve worn the t-shirt.

“Yeah it was the All-Ireland of 2015,” the forward explains of their last game at HQ. “A lot of guys have experience through county and what have you. So the idea of going to Croker… it’s a game, it’s not a big draw for us but it’s nice to be here all the same.

“No,” Sice adds of nerves,” because a lot of our lads, one way or another, have experienced this. So they’ve been here and done it, so that won’t be an issue.”

Corofin’s Gary Sice was speaking ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final taking place at Croke Park where they take on Nemo Rangers this Saturday, March 17th.

