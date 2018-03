Corofin won their third All-Ireland Club Football Title on St Patrick’s Day with an outstanding 2-19 to 0-10 win over Nemo Rangers.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary of the game with Ollie Turner and Frank Morris

This is the Full Time Match Report From Ollie Turner

The Corofin team stopped in Ballinasloe as they made their way back to Corofin on the Sunday. Darren Kelly was there and he spoke to some of the team starting with Corofin Chairman Michael Ryder.