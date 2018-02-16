15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Corofin Manager Looks Ahead To Moorefield Challenge

By Sport GBFM
February 16, 2018

Time posted: 12:30 pm

The All-Ireland Club Semi-Final takes place tomorrow in Tullamore between Corofin and Moorefield with the county champions bidding to make the final for the first time since 2015 when they beat Slaughtneil to win the All-Ireland Club title.

Corofin will have Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy available for selection with both players missing the Sigerson Cup Final between NUIG and UCD in Santry Avenue.

The All-Ireland Club Final throws in at 2pm in O’Connor Park in Tullamore with the Sigerson Cup Final throwing in at 3.30. Speaking to Kevin Dwyer, Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien said it’s a privileged position to be in.

Throw in is at 2pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay Fm.

