Corofin looking to bring Andy Merrigan west again

Corofin will be hoping to add a third All Ireland club title this St Patrick’s day when they take on Nemo Rangers of Cork in Croke Park (2pm). If Corofin are successful tomorrow they will join St Finbarr’s (Cork) and St Vincent’s (Dublin) on three titles, with only Crossmaglen (6) and opponents Nemo Rangers (7) ahead of them on the Roll of Honour.
A Corofin victory would also see the Andy Merrigan cup cross the Shannon for only the 8th time since the start of the competition. The previous Connacht winners of the All Ireland club football championship are:
Corofin 1998, 2015
Salthill/Knocknacarra 2006
Caltra 2004
Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) 2005
Crossmolina (Mayo) 2001
St Brigids (Roscommon) 2013
All Ireland club football Roll of Honour:
Nemo Rangers (7 titles) – 1973, 79, 82, 84, 89, 94, 2003
Crossmaglen (6 titles) – 1997, 99, 2000, 2007, 2010, 2011
St Vincents (3 titles) – 1976, 2008, 2014
St Finbarrs (3 titles) – 1980, 81, 87
Corofin (2 titles) – 1998, 2015
Kilmacud Crokes (2 titles) – 1995, 2009
UCD (2 titles) – 1974, 75
Dr Crokes, Kerry (2 titles) – 1992, 2017
Burren, Down (2 titles) – 1986, 88