Corofin looking to bring Andy Merrigan west again

Corofin will be hoping to add a third All Ireland club title this St Patrick’s day when they take on Nemo Rangers of Cork in Croke Park (2pm). If Corofin are successful tomorrow they will join St Finbarr’s (Cork) and St Vincent’s (Dublin) on three titles, with only Crossmaglen (6) and opponents Nemo Rangers (7) ahead of them on the Roll of Honour.

A Corofin victory would also see the Andy Merrigan cup cross the Shannon for only the 8th time since the start of the competition. The previous Connacht winners of the All Ireland club football championship are:

Corofin 1998, 2015

Salthill/Knocknacarra 2006

Caltra 2004

Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) 2005

Crossmolina (Mayo) 2001

St Brigids (Roscommon) 2013

All Ireland club football Roll of Honour:

Nemo Rangers (7 titles) – 1973, 79, 82, 84, 89, 94, 2003

Crossmaglen (6 titles) – 1997, 99, 2000, 2007, 2010, 2011

St Vincents (3 titles) – 1976, 2008, 2014

St Finbarrs (3 titles) – 1980, 81, 87

Corofin (2 titles) – 1998, 2015

Kilmacud Crokes (2 titles) – 1995, 2009

UCD (2 titles) – 1974, 75

Dr Crokes, Kerry (2 titles) – 1992, 2017

Burren, Down (2 titles) – 1986, 88