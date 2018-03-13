15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Corofin Kickboxer Wins Big Fight

By Sport GBFM
March 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:53 am

Fourteen years old Josh Mc Hugh from Corofin, Co Galway had an excellent win in his International Rules Kickboxing fight on Sunday on a big event in Limericks Raddisson Hotel.
Josh, who trains and fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym for some ten years now, defeated Aaron Clarke from the well regarded Billy O’Sullivan’s Gym in Waterford over a fast paced three rounds.
Ringside officials and fight fans alike described Josh’s fight as a Kickboxing clinic and said he was one of the brightest prospects in the country.
Josh will challenge for a Junior All Ireland Kickboxing Title at a mega event in Galway in September.
Watch this space….

Pic L – R: Aaron Clarke (Waterford), Referee Tony O Donnell (Clare), Josh Mc Hugh (Galway Black Dragon) and his corner man European Super Lightweight K-1 Champion Cian Mc Cormack from Kinvara (Galway Black Dragon).

print
Sport
3 Galway golfers on Irish Boys Team v France
County council turns down plans for Ballyglunin houses
March 13, 2018
Eoghan Masterson Signs New Contract With Connacht
March 13, 2018
3 Galway golfers on Irish Boys Team v France
March 13, 2018
Kieran Molloy off to a winning start in USA

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 13, 2018
Tuam school refused permission to remove ‘anti-social magnet’
March 13, 2018
US musicians and cheerleaders treat crowds to impromptu performance at Eyre Square

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline