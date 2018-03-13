Corofin Kickboxer Wins Big Fight

Fourteen years old Josh Mc Hugh from Corofin, Co Galway had an excellent win in his International Rules Kickboxing fight on Sunday on a big event in Limericks Raddisson Hotel.

Josh, who trains and fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym for some ten years now, defeated Aaron Clarke from the well regarded Billy O’Sullivan’s Gym in Waterford over a fast paced three rounds.

Ringside officials and fight fans alike described Josh’s fight as a Kickboxing clinic and said he was one of the brightest prospects in the country.

Josh will challenge for a Junior All Ireland Kickboxing Title at a mega event in Galway in September.

Watch this space….

