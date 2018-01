Connacht Club Football Champions Corofin goes in search of a third All-Ireland title in 2018 with a return journey to Ruislip following the postponement of their fixture in mid-December due to a frozen pitch. The squad flies out from Shannon to Heathrow tomorrow evening, returning Sunday after the game, which has a throw-in time of 1:00pm to facilitate the travelling team and a small band of die-hard supporters.

Team manager Kevin O’Brien spoke to Kevin Dwyer