Corofin are Londis Kilmacud Sevens Champions

Londis Kilmacud Crokes Football Sevens

Corofin (Galway) 4-9 St Galls (Antrim) 1-8

By Cóilín Duffy

Corofin claimed their fourth Londis Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland Senior Football Sevens title, thanks to a strong second half display in the final at Glenalbyn on Saturday evening.

Having lost their opening game to St Mary’s Saggart, the Galway side bounced back, to take silverware against seven-time champions St Galls.

In a frantic opening half, with a score produced every 30 seconds, Corofin led by 2-4 to 1-5 at half-time, with goals from captain Jason Leonard, and midfielder Kieran Molloy.

Michael Pollock was outstanding for Galls throughout the tournament and delivered their only goal of the final in the opening half.

The sides were well matched early on the restart, but St Galls final score of the game came four minutes into the half from John McCaffrey.

Corofin dug in, scoring 2-2 unanswered, including goals from Ciaran Brady and Londis Player of the Tournament Dylan McHugh, on the way to a 10-point win.

After the game Corofin captain Jason Leonard received the Cup from Dublin GAA Chairman Sean Shanley.

Scorers for Corofin: M Farragher, B Power (1f) 0-3 each; J Leonard, K Molloy, D McHugh, C Brady 1-0 each; D Canney 0-2; D Silke 0-1.

Scorers for St Galls: M Pollock 1-3, (1f); K Niblock, M Kelly, E McCabe, C Stinton, J McCaffrey 0-1 each.

COROFIN: B Power, D McHugh, C Brady, K Molloy, J Leonard, M Farragher, D Wall. Subs R Mahon, D Silke, D Canney.

ST GALLS: E McCabe, S O’Hagan, C Brady, M Kelly, J McCaffrey, K Niblock, C Stinton. Subs: T O’Neill, C Burke, M Pollock.

REFEREE: Noel Hand (Louth)