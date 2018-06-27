Corofin and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today with road closure to facilitate the repair works

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers in Corofin and surrounding areas, including Annagh Hill, Laraghmore, Mid-Galway No. 3 Group Water Supply Scheme, Turloughmore and Lackagh, that they will be without a supply of water today due to a burst watermain in the area. The road from Corofin to Ballinderry National School (L-2130) is now closed to facilitate the repair works – local access only.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works