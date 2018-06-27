15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Corofin and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today with road closure to facilitate the repair works

By Damian Burke
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Galway County Council Water Services and Irish Water wish to advise customers in Corofin and surrounding areas, including Annagh Hill, Laraghmore, Mid-Galway No. 3 Group Water Supply Scheme, Turloughmore and Lackagh, that they will be without a supply of water today due to a burst watermain in the area.  The road from Corofin to Ballinderry National School (L-2130) is now closed to facilitate the repair works – local access only. 

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works

