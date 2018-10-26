Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough renew county final rivalry

Corofin and Mountbellew Moylough meet on Sunday in the Galway senior championship final for the 3rd time in 4 years and the 6th year in all with defending champions Corofin going for 6 in a row and unbackable at 1/7 with the bookies. The sides first met in a final in Corofin’s first year in senior championship football, 1964, when a star studded Mountbellew won by 2-10 to 1-4, but 10 years later it was a lot tighter with Mountbellew coming out on top 1-5 to 0-7 after extra time in a replay after the sides had drawn 1-6 each. Fast forward 35 years to their next final meeting in 2009 and again it went to a replay but this time Corofin prevailed 0-11 to 1-5 after the sides had drawn 0-9 each, while the last two finals involving both clubs have been a little more emphatic for the all-conquering Corofin men as they won in 2015 by 3-13 to 0-12 and in 2017 by 2-14 to 0-10. Corofin are also going for their 20th title which would bring them alongside Ballinasloe’s 20 titles on the roll of honour and leave only Tuam Stars (25 titles) ahead of them, while Mountbellew Moylough are bidding to win the Frank Fox trophy for the 5th time and first since 1986.

Previous Corofin v Mountbellew Moylough finals:

1964: Mountbellew 2-10 Corofin 1-4

1974: Mountbellew 1-6 Corofin 1-6

Mountbellew 1-5 Corofin 0-7 AET (replay)

2009: Corofin 0-9 Mountbellew Moylough 0-9

Corofin 0-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-5 (replay)

2015: Corofin 3-13 Mountbellew Moylough 0-12

2017: Corofin 2-14 Mountbellew Moylough 0-10