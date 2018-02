Corofin booked their place in the All-Ireland Club Final on St Patrick’s Day after beating Moorefield in the Semi-Final by 1-6 to 0-6.

Match report by Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Kevin spoke to Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien who gave his reaction after Full Time

Kevin also spoke to Galway Bay FM Man Of The Match Ronan Steede

The Galway champions face the winners of next Saturday’s second semi-final between Nemo Rangers and Slaughtneil on St. Patrick’s Day.