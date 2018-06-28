Corinthians RFC Tag Fancy Dress In Aid Of Rosabels Rooms This Friday Night

The Largest Tag Rugby Competition in the country, the Corinthians Volkswagen Tag will host their famous fancy dress event tomorrow night in Cloonacauneen.

Every year, a chosen charity benefits from the event that has raised thousands for charities around the country.

This year’s beneficiaries is Rosabels Rooms, a charity set up by Gary Monroe and Suzanne McClean following the death of their Daughter Rosabel in 2016.

Gary Monroe joined John Mulligan to talk about the charity and the event on Friday evening in Corinthian Park.

Rosabel’s Rooms in collaboration with The Irish Hospice Foundation, was launched on the 5th January 2018, on what would have been Rosabel’s 2nd birthday. The project will develop the following three activities: Through the Design & Dignity Programme at the Irish Hospice Foundation, this project will facilitate the development of family-friendly bereavement suites in hospital emergency departments around Ireland, which will provide comfort and dignity for families following the loss of a loved one. Through our Room-to-Heal fund, this project will facilitate direct financial support to families, when a child dies in Ireland. This will help to accommodate taking time off work, paying for funeral costs etc. Over time this project will work to ensure required therapeutic supports are made available for individuals impacted by child loss.

Sharon Foley CEO of the IHF said: “We hope this partnership with Rosabel’s Rooms will give families sanctuary to be together in private at extremely difficult times. The essence of Design & Dignity is to convey a sense of reverence and respect for life, death and bereavement.”

For more information, email: [email protected]

