Corinthians and Galwegians All-Ireland League Fixtures Announced For The New Season

The All-Ireland League Fixtures for the new season have been announced by the IRFU with Division 2A and 2B Fixtures starting on the 29th of September followed by the other divisions beginning on the 6th of October.

Galwegians will start their Division Two A Season away to Blackrock College while in Division Two B, Corinthians will start their season at home to Belfast Harlequins with both games kicking off at 2.30.

The Full List Of Fixtures For Both Galwegians And Corinthians are

Galwegians

Sat 29th Sep 18

14:30 Blackrock College RFC v Galwegians

Stradbrook

Sat 6th Oct 18

14:30 Galwegians v U.L. Bohemian

Crowley Park

Sat 13th Oct 18

14:30 Queens University v Galwegians

Dub Lane

Sat 27th Oct 18

14:30 Galwegians v Cashel RFC

Crowley Park

Sat 3rd Nov 18

14:30 Dolphin v Galwegians

Irish Independent Park

Sat 10th Nov 18

14:30 Galwegians v Old Crescent

Crowley Park

Sat 1st Dec 18

14:30 Highfield v Galwegians

Woodleigh Park

Sat 8th Dec 18

14:30 Navan RFC v Galwegians

Balreask Old

Sat 15th Dec 18

14:30 Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond

Crowley Park

Sat 19th Jan 19

14:30 Nenagh Ormond v Galwegians

New Ormond Park

Sat 26th Jan 19

14:30 Galwegians v Navan RFC

Crowley Park

Sat 16th Feb 19

14:30 Galwegians v Highfield

Crowley Park

Sat 23rd Feb 19

14:30 Old Crescent v Galwegians

Rosbrien

Sat 2nd Mar 19

14:30 Galwegians v Dolphin

Crowley Park

Sat 9th Mar 19

14:30 Cashel RFC v Galwegians

Spafield

Sat 23rd Mar 19

14:30 Galwegians v Queens University

Crowley Park

Sat 6th Apr 19

14:30 U.L. Bohemian v Galwegians

4G Pitch, University of Limerick

Sat 13th Apr 19

14:30 Galwegians v Blackrock College RFC

Crowley Park

Corinthians

Sat 29th Sep 18

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Belfast Harlequins

Corinthian Park

Sat 6th Oct 18

14:30 Greystones v Galway Corinthians RFC

Dr Hickey Park

Sat 13th Oct 18

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Sundays Well

Corinthian Park

Sat 27th Oct 18

14:30 Rainey OB v Corinthians RFC

Hatrick Park

Sat 3rd Nov 18

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Dungannon

Corinthian Park

Sat 10th Nov 18

14:30 Skerries v Galway Corinthians RFC

Holmpatrick

Sat 1st Dec 18

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v MU Barnhall

Corinthian Park

Sat 8th Dec 18

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Sligo

Corinthian Park

Sat 15th Dec 18

14:30 Wanderers v Galway Corinthians RFC

Aviva Stadium

Sat 19th Jan 19

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Wanderers

Corinthian Park

Sat 26th Jan 19

14:30 Sligo v Galway Corinthians RFC

Hamilton Park

Sat 16th Feb 19

14:30 MU Barnhall v Galway Corinthians RFC

Parsonstown

Sat 23rd Feb 19

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Skerries

Corinthian Park

Sat 2nd Mar 19

14:30 Dungannon v Galway Corinthians RFC

Stevenson Park

Sat 9th Mar 19

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Rainey OB

Corinthian Park

Sat 23rd Mar 19

14:30 Sundays Well v Galway Corinthians RFC

Irish Independent Park

Sat 6th Apr 19

14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Greystones

Corinthian Park

Sat 13th Apr 19

14:30 Belfast Harlequins v Galway Corinthians RFC

Deramore Park