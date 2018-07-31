Corinthians and Galwegians All-Ireland League Fixtures Announced For The New Season

The All-Ireland League Fixtures for the new season have been announced by the IRFU with Division 2A and 2B Fixtures starting on the 29th of September followed by the other divisions beginning on the 6th of October.
Galwegians will start their Division Two A Season away to Blackrock College while in Division Two B, Corinthians will start their season at home to Belfast Harlequins with both games kicking off at 2.30.
The Full List Of Fixtures For Both Galwegians And Corinthians are
Galwegians
Sat 29th Sep 18
14:30 Blackrock College RFC v Galwegians
Stradbrook
Sat 6th Oct 18
14:30 Galwegians v U.L. Bohemian
Crowley Park
Sat 13th Oct 18
14:30 Queens University v Galwegians
Dub Lane
Sat 27th Oct 18
14:30 Galwegians v Cashel RFC
Crowley Park
Sat 3rd Nov 18
14:30 Dolphin v Galwegians
Irish Independent Park
Sat 10th Nov 18
14:30 Galwegians v Old Crescent
Crowley Park
Sat 1st Dec 18
14:30 Highfield v Galwegians
Woodleigh Park
Sat 8th Dec 18
14:30 Navan RFC v Galwegians
Balreask Old
Sat 15th Dec 18
14:30 Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond
Crowley Park
Sat 19th Jan 19
14:30 Nenagh Ormond v Galwegians
New Ormond Park
Sat 26th Jan 19
14:30 Galwegians v Navan RFC
Crowley Park
Sat 16th Feb 19
14:30 Galwegians v Highfield
Crowley Park
Sat 23rd Feb 19
14:30 Old Crescent v Galwegians
Rosbrien
Sat 2nd Mar 19
14:30 Galwegians v Dolphin
Crowley Park
Sat 9th Mar 19
14:30 Cashel RFC v Galwegians
Spafield
Sat 23rd Mar 19
14:30 Galwegians v Queens University
Crowley Park
Sat 6th Apr 19
14:30 U.L. Bohemian v Galwegians
4G Pitch, University of Limerick
Sat 13th Apr 19
14:30 Galwegians v Blackrock College RFC
Crowley Park
Corinthians
Sat 29th Sep 18
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Belfast Harlequins
Corinthian Park
Sat 6th Oct 18
14:30 Greystones v Galway Corinthians RFC
Dr Hickey Park
Sat 13th Oct 18
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Sundays Well
Corinthian Park
Sat 27th Oct 18
14:30 Rainey OB v Corinthians RFC
Hatrick Park
Sat 3rd Nov 18
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Dungannon
Corinthian Park
Sat 10th Nov 18
14:30 Skerries v Galway Corinthians RFC
Holmpatrick
Sat 1st Dec 18
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v MU Barnhall
Corinthian Park
Sat 8th Dec 18
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Sligo
Corinthian Park
Sat 15th Dec 18
14:30 Wanderers v Galway Corinthians RFC
Aviva Stadium
Sat 19th Jan 19
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Wanderers
Corinthian Park
Sat 26th Jan 19
14:30 Sligo v Galway Corinthians RFC
Hamilton Park
Sat 16th Feb 19
14:30 MU Barnhall v Galway Corinthians RFC
Parsonstown
Sat 23rd Feb 19
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Skerries
Corinthian Park
Sat 2nd Mar 19
14:30 Dungannon v Galway Corinthians RFC
Stevenson Park
Sat 9th Mar 19
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Rainey OB
Corinthian Park
Sat 23rd Mar 19
14:30 Sundays Well v Galway Corinthians RFC
Irish Independent Park
Sat 6th Apr 19
14:30 Galway Corinthians RFC v Greystones
Corinthian Park
Sat 13th Apr 19
14:30 Belfast Harlequins v Galway Corinthians RFC
Deramore Park