Cope Galway to launch annual report in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway will launch its annual report in the city later today. (10/10)

It’ll outline the experiences of those accessing its services – as well as discuss significant increases in those seeking support over the past year.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, will give the keynote address at the launch, with a focus on the effects of domestic violence on children.

It’s as COPE Galway says it experienced a significant rise of 35 percent in the number of children and teenagers using its domestic abuse service.

More at 9