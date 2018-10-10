15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cope Galway to launch annual report in city

By GBFM News
October 10, 2018

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway will launch its annual report in the city later today. (10/10)

It’ll outline the experiences of those accessing its services – as well as discuss significant increases in those seeking support over the past year.

Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, will give the keynote address at the launch, with a focus on the effects of domestic violence on children.

It’s as COPE Galway says it experienced a significant rise of 35 percent in the number of children and teenagers using its domestic abuse service.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
