FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

COPE Galway makes pre-budget submission to Government with call to increase social housing

By GBFM News
July 31, 2018

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway has called on the Government to prioritise the building of additional social housing.

In its pre-budget submission for Budget 2019, COPE Galway has also raised serious concerns about the number of new social housing units currently being built by local authorities.

The local charity last year supported 1,012 adults and 576 children affected by homelessness in Galway.

Latest figures reveal 499 in the West region were reported as homeless or in emergency accommodation at the end of June.

This includes 83 families with 207 children, and 163 single people.

There has also been an increase in the numbers of those aged 18-24 in the west region, up from 30 for the same week in 2017 to 39 this June.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
