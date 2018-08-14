Controversial Ballyglunin telecommunications mast approved despite strong opposition by local people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A controversial phone mast planned for Ballyglunin has been approved by the higher planning authority.

Shared Access Limited has been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for the 30-metre high, multi-user free standing structure, which will form part of Vodafone’s network.

This is despite concerns expressed by parents and staff of Annagh Hill National School.

The equipment is part of Vodafone’s 3G and 4G network.

Locals at Annagh Hill have been opposed to the telecommunications equipment and erected signs and posters in the area against the planned mast.

They argued in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála that the local community was not consulted about the planned equipment.

They are also concerned about the health implications of its proximity to the national school at Annagh Hill.

Despite these concerns, An Bord Pleanála has decided to uphold the decision of the county council stating that it would not have an adverse impact on the area.

The board attached 6 conditions to the telecommunications structure at Annagh Hill.

One condition stipulates that the transmitter power output, antenna type and mount must be in accordance with the details provided in the application.