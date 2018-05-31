15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Contractor sought for upgrade of N59

By GBFM News
May 31, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has published the tender for the N59 Road Project.

The proposed road development extends from Bunnakill west to Maam Cross.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10a.m for more details….

