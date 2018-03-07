Consultation with survivors a year on from discovery of remain at Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two consultation meetings will take place this week on the future of the Tuam mother and baby home site.

Tuam historian Catherine Corless has hit out at the Government for failing to commit to excavation, exhumation, and DNA testing of the remains at the Athenry Road location.

It comes a year on from the announcement that a substantial amount of human remains had been discovered at the site.

She’s also hit out at what she calls the “callous and cold voting system” put in place by Galway County Council as part of an independent consultation process.

On the forms issued by Galway County Council, interested parties – including local families and representative groups – are asked indicate their preferred option for the future of the site ‘by placing an X in the appropriate box.’

Catherine Corless says to reduce the situation to a multiple choice voting system is an insult to survivors and locals.

Consultation sessions will take place this week for former residents of the mother and baby home, and for the general public.

The survivors meeting takes place at the Corralea Court Hotel at 2pm tomorrow, while the public consultation takes place at the hotel on Friday.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the consultations will help the government decide the most appropriate course of action.