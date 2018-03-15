15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Consultation period on Tuam mother and baby home ends tomorrow

By GBFM News
March 15, 2018

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public have until 4pm tomorrow to make a submission on the future of the Tuam mother and baby home site. (Friday 16/3)

The county council is conducting an independent consultation process on behalf of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

It comes a year after the announcement that a substantial amount of human remains had been discovered at the site.

The process invites the public to choose their preferred option from the five possible options for the future of the site, as laid out by an expert technical group.

The deadline for submissions to the county council is 4pm tomorrow.

