FYI - News for Galway

Connemara’s Seán Ó Tuairisg elected new Cathaoirleach of County Galway

By GBFM News
June 22, 2018

Time posted: 5:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway, under a long standing voting pact.

The Cornamona native has been welcomed into the role by his colleagues at County Hall with a strong round of applause in the past hour.

Fianna Fail Councillor Ó Tuairisg takes over the position from outgoing Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion.

She wished him well in the position and said that despite funding issues, councillors had delivered huge achievements over the past 12 months.

The public gallery in the Council Chamber is packed to the rafters this evening as friends and family line the public gallery in support of Councillor Ó Tuairisg.

He was proposed and seconded by party colleagues Seamus Walsh and Mary Hoade while Fine Gael’s Peter Keaveney was elected vice-chairperson.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
