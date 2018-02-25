Connemara woman takes major national award for contribution to housing sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara woman has taken a major national award for her work in the housing sector.

Kathleen Aspel-Mortimor from Letterfrack was last evening named the “Housing Hero” of the year by the Chartered Institute of Housing in Ireland.

Kathleen Aspel-Mortimor has managed the St Josephs Centre in Clifden for a number of years past. The Centre, which was established by Clúid houses 43 people in apartments

She also takes care of the new Clúid scheme in Spiddal and a number of houses in Galway city.

Clúid selected her from their 250 staff nationally to represent them at the annual award event sponsored by the Chartered Housing Institute of Ireland.

There were five finalists at the annual conference of the Institute – an all Ireland organisation, north and south.

The judges in Belfast yesterday gave their verdict in favour of Kathleen Aspel-Mortimor and she becomes the national Housing Hero of 2018.

Kathleen says the award is a tribute to all those who work with her and to the residents whom she serves in Connemara and Galway.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay FM in Connemara.