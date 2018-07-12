15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Connemara seafood plant says it faces closure over government fish quotas

By GBFM News
July 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for a round table discussion on the long term implications of the government’s policies on fish quotas.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuiv is calling on the government to begin talks after a Connemara seafood company says it’s being forced to sell up over government policy on fish quotas.

Iasc Mara Teoranta says it’s being forced to sell up or close with the loss of 25 jobs as quotas are “ending up in the hands of the few.”

Iasc Mara Teo based in Ros a Mhil, depends on mackerel and herring hauls from local boats.

The company’s managing director, Cathal Groonell says the company asked for fair access to resources but hasn’t received any assistance.

