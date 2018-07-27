Connemara salmon farm may face legal challenge over water extraction plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages is to consider a legal challenge after a firm was given approval to extract fresh water from a lake in South Connemara.

Bradán Beo Teoranta has secured approval from An Bord Pleanála to bring water from Loch an Mhuillin for use on its cages at sea.

Galway County Council had previously refused permission to the company.

Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages says its to meet with its legal advisers to consider a judicial review application to the High Court.