15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Connemara salmon farm may face legal challenge over water extraction plan

By GBFM News
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:39 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages is to consider a legal challenge after a firm was given approval to extract fresh water from a lake in South Connemara.

Bradán Beo Teoranta has secured approval from An Bord Pleanála to bring water from Loch an Mhuillin for use on its cages at sea.

Galway County Council had previously refused permission to the company.

Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages says its to meet with its legal advisers to consider a judicial review application to the High Court.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway city council announces new festival for the city
July 27, 2018
Galway city council announces new festival for the city
July 27, 2018
NUIG researchers record first Irish case of spider eating a reptile
July 27, 2018
Irish Water to develop multi-million euro drainage plan for Galway city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
Galway Bay FM’s All-Ireland Senior And Minor Hurling Semi-Final Preview
July 26, 2018
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named To Face Dublin In All-Ireland Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK