Late Night Country

Connemara native to take seat in U.S State parliament

By GBFM News
November 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Connemara-native, will again take a seat in the Maine State Parliament in the U.S following her victory in this week’s elections.

Margaret Craven has previously chaired the Health and Human Services committee in the Maine State parliament and she says her focus will continue on that field.

Ms. Craven – formerly Margaret Connolly from Letterard in Carna – has a professional background in health care and human services.

She previously served in the State Parliament between 2002 and 2014 when she retired to care for her late husband.

Margaret has told Galway Bay fm that her initial focus will be on the integration of alzheimers service into all aspects of health care in Maine.

Her most recent visit to Ireland was for the opening of the Emigrants Commemorative Centre in Carna this year.

Meanwhile, Michael Brennan another candidate in Maine – a State with which Connemara emigrants have a long connecton – won his way back into representative politics this week.

A former Mayor of Portland, the largest city in the State, Michael Brennan’s grandmother was from Inishnee in Roundstone and he has many relatives in west Connemara.

