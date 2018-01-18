15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Connemara meeting to explore establishment of free addiction recovery service

By GBFM News
January 18, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will take place in Connemara tomorrow to discuss setting up a free addiction recovery service for the region.

The SMART Recovery Group is a non-profit support programme which aims to help those struggling with addiction.

It operates a four point plan – enhancing and maintaining motivation, coping with urges, problem solving and living a balanced life.

An information session will take place at Peacockes in Maam Cross at 2 tomorrow afternoon

Community Worker Liam O’ Loughlin says the programme is about bringing balance to a person’s life.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gourmet Food Parlour announced as new sponsor of LGFA Higher Education championships
Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in Woodlawn
January 18, 2018
World meeting of Families Icon to arrive in Tuam tomorrow
January 18, 2018
St Vincent de Paul donates DVD collection to UHG paediatric unit
January 18, 2018
Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in Woodlawn

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 18, 2018
Gourmet Food Parlour announced as new sponsor of LGFA Higher Education championships
January 18, 2018
European Challenge Tour announces 2018 schedule
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK